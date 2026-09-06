Caste census: DMK chief Stalin urges Centre to avoid discrepancies, demands TN Assembly resolution

He also called upon the Tamil Nadu government to pass a special resolution in the ongoing Assembly session to reflect the sentiments of the people and exert necessary pressure on the Centre to adopt a error-free enumeration process.

In a statement, Stalin alleged that allowing enumerators to manually enter caste names without a standardised, pre-determined drop-down list would lead to severe discrepancies and undermine the core purpose of a caste-based census.

"The Union government's explanation that the Other Backward Classes (OBC) list comprises classes rather than individual castes is completely unacceptable," the former chief minister said.

He urged the Centre to consult state governments, obtain their official lists of Backward Classes (BC) and Most Backward Classes (MBC) and integrate these standardised categories into the census system.