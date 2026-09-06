TNPDCL makes reverification of meter reading mandatory for domestic consumers recording over 20% increase in bills

Under the latest instructions, the LT Billing Software will identify domestic consumers who consumed more than 500 units in July or August 2026.

If the bill for September or October is 20% higher than the previous bill, generation of the bill will be blocked and the service will be flagged for re-verification.

Officials have been instructed to complete the verification within three working days of the meter reading. The rank of the officer assigned to verify a case will depend on the excess bill amount.

Cases involving an increase of less than Rs 1,000 will be verified by an Inspector of Assessment or Revenue Supervisor.