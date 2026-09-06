Govt sells 4,000 tonnes of buffer onions across 17 cities in 10 days to cool prices

The Centre, through its agencies NCCF and Nafed, is sitting on a buffer stock of 1.21 lakh tonnes of onion for 2026.

These agencies are transporting the stored onions in bulk from producing states to consuming centres, either by a dedicated rail rake christened "Kanda Express" or by trucks, as part of a retail intervention aimed at cooling prices. Onions are being sold at a subsidised rate of Rs 35 per kg in select price-sensitive cities.

"Approximately 4,000 tonnes of buffer onion have been sold so far in 17 cities," Khare told PTI.

Bulk consignments have already reached Delhi and Chennai via the Kanda Express, and a third rake is now being loaded for dispatch to Guwahati in the coming days, she added.

"The distribution of buffer onions has brought some relief to consumers. Prices have fallen slightly," Khare said, adding that the quality of the government's buffer stock was comparable in size and quality to what private traders were selling.

She noted that the rabi onion crop, typically stored for release later in the year, had suffered some damage during harvesting due to untimely rains.