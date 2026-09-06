Bihar: Downstream areas on alert as Ganga water level rises in Patna; 19 lakh affected by floods

The rivers that are flowing above the danger level in the state include the Gandak at Dumariaghat and Hajipur, the Kosi at Baltara and Kursela, the Budhi Gandak at Khagaria, the Ganga at Hathidah, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Buxar and Munger, the Punpun at Sripalpur, the Bagmati at Benibad and the Ghaghra at Darauli, the officials said.

A total of 110 community kitchens are currently operating in various districts for the flood-affected people, they said, adding, to facilitate the evacuation of people and movement in the affected areas, 1,345 boats have been pressed into service.

Besides, 27 teams of the SDRF and 10 from the NDRF have been deployed in various districts.

In a notification, the East Central Railway on Sunday said some trains have been cancelled or diverted because of the “alarmingly high water level at bridge number 21" that connects Punpun and Parsa Bazar stations on the Patna-Gaya section.

Meanwhile, the opposition sought ‘national disaster’ status in Bihar in the wake of the floods.

Claiming that 76 per cent of the state’s area has been affected by floods, RJD national working president Tejashwi Yadav said 19 districts were reeling under the deluge, with more than 20 lakh people affected.

Yadav, who is Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, said in a post on X, “Livestock has been swept away… public infrastructure severely damaged and lives and property worth thousands of crores lost in the floods.”

He accused the Bihar government of being “indifferent” towards the flood victims, and urged the Centre to immediately declare the situation a “national disaster” and provide special financial assistance to the state.

Yadav also sought the deployment of Air Force helicopters for rescue operations, and requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Bihar, assess the situation on the ground and announce relief measures.

The RJD leader also hit out at the state government for pursuing “misguided policies” that have contributed to rising inflation.