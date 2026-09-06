Building collapses in south Delhi's Satya Niketan; 3 rescued people critical, several trapped

Police sources indicate that construction work in the basement was on when the incident occurred at around 1.30 pm. Rescue operations were underway, and three people have been pulled out so far. They were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre and were stated to be in critical condition, they said.

A PCR call was received at South Campus police station at 1.34 pm regarding the collapse of a building near Nanakpura Gurdwara, the police said in a statement.

The area where the incident occurred is close to the heart of Delhi University's South Campus and has several buildings mostly housing student PGs, hostels and eateries.

Local police staff, fire brigade, CAT Ambulance and other emergency services are present at the spot. The NDRF team has also reached, and rescue and relief operations are underway, a police officer said.

"The exact number of persons trapped/injured is not known at present. Two people have been rescued so far. Further details will be shared as and when confirmed," read the statement.

According to officials, the collapsed building was known as 'Hostel Daze.'

Witnesses at the scene estimate that more than 15 people may be trapped under the rubble, but this figure has not been officially confirmed.

"The hostel was always full. So many people could still be trapped under the debris. The lanes are very congested, so it was difficult for rescue vehicle to arrive at the scene faster," a local said.

Locals and eyewitnesses said they immediately joined the rescue efforts, using their hands and available tools to remove debris in their search for those trapped underneath.

An eyewitness commented that the incident could have been much worse had it occurred on a working day since many students from nearby areas had returned home. "Very few were here," he said.

Eight fire tenders and multiple rescue teams from various departments were rushed to the spot, officials said.

No immediate official confirmation has been provided regarding the total number of people trapped, rescued, or injured.