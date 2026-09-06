TVK functionary hacked to death in Chennai; 5 arrested

Police have arrested at least five persons in connection with the murder so far, officials said.

The deceased, identified as Kannan, was chased and attacked with machetes on Saturday night, police said.

According to police, Kannan was a history-sheeter with a criminal record. CCTV footage of the attack has since surfaced and been widely shared.

Preliminary investigation suggested previous enmity as the likely motive, pointing to a revenge killing, police sources said.

The murder drew immediate political criticism, with Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin targeting the government and alleging that the TVK was a "dumping ground where criminals seek refuge".