Every fourth Jan Dhan account inoperative; 5.72 crore have zero balance: RTI

More than 59 crore accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) held a combined balance of over Rs 3.15 lakh crore as of August 12, 2026.

The Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, in its response to activist Chandra Shekhar Gaur's RTI application, said there were 59,03,74,907 PMJDY accounts across the country, with a total balance of Rs 3,15,179.90 crore.

Of the total accounts, 32.89 crore were held by women, including transgender account holders, while 26.14 crore were held by men.

The data showed that 5,72,35,490 PMJDY accounts had zero balance, while 15,36,77,009 accounts were classified as inoperative.