India working to run hydrogen train at up to 110 kmph: Railway Board chief

“The operational speed of the hydrogen train has so far been kept at 75 kmph. However, trials have been completed for a speed of 120 kmph. After that, efforts are now underway to operate it at a maximum speed of 110 kmph,” Kumar told reporters in Indore.

He said consultations were underway with all stakeholders to decide the rail sections on which the new hydrogen train could be operated, with technical aspects and arrangements for fuel supply also being examined.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on July 17 flagged off India’s first hydrogen-powered train, which operates on the 89-km Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana.

Unlike conventional electric trains that draw power from overhead lines, the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trainset generates electricity on board through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, with water vapour and heat as its only by-product. There is no combustion, smoke and tailpipe carbon emissions.

Kumar said the country’s first Vande Bharat sleeper express was currently operating between Howrah and Kamakhya (Guwahati), while four more such trains had been completed and would be formally inaugurated in the coming days.