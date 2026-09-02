DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines for today, September 2, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (September 2, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) Tamil Nadu government to withdraw cases against farmers, teachers booked for protests
The Tamil Nadu government has decided to withdraw all cases registered against farmers and teachers who staged peaceful protests between May 2021 and April 2026 over their livelihood, rights and legitimate demands.
2) Nepal flash flood death toll rises to 1,127; rescuers race to reach thousands missing
The death toll from Nepal's devastating flash floods rose to 1,127 on Wednesday, with nearly 4,900 still missing, as rescuers battled rain and debris, while Prime Minister Balendra Shah said the disaster's link to climate change must be strongly raised with the international community
3) TN CM announces slew of urban infra projects, including 400 MLD desalination plant
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay made a slew of announcements in the Assembly on Wednesday on comprehensive urban development and infrastructure improvement initiatives, including a 400 MLD desalination plant, focusing on augmenting water supply and upgrading aging sewage systems
4) TN DVAC unearths over Rs 1.21 crore unaccounted money in Aug
The Vigilance has detected over Rs 1.21 crore in unaccounted cash and digital transactions across Tamil Nadu in August, alongside arresting several government officials in 19 trap operations, officials said.
5) Tamil Nadu: Battle over, transport pensioners to get Rs 3,637 crore DA arrears in 49 instalments
After a protracted legal battle over the denial of Dearness Allowance (DA) hikes, around 98,000 pensioners and family pensioners of State Transport Undertakings have finally got relief they were waiting for, with the Tamil Nadu government sanctioning the settlement of Rs 3,637 crore in DA arrears
6) Chennai monsoon works must be completed by September-end, Chief Secretary directs officials
The Tamil Nadu government has set the end of September as the deadline for completing all ongoing North-East monsoon preparedness works in Chennai and its suburbs, with Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar directing officials to accelerate flood prevention measures on a war footing.
7) Tamil Nadu to introduce digital RC, driving licence services from September 15
Tamil Nadu is set to introduce a range of digital services for vehicle registration and driving licences from September 15, said Chief minister Josepsh Vijay on Wednesday in the assembly.
8) Salem: Woman among 3 held for chopping 55-year-old lady into pieces
Three persons including a woman were arrested for murdering a 55 year old woman and chopping her body into pieces in Salem.
9) Trans person undergoes gender correction; Madras HC directs TN Nurses Council to update gender as ‘male’
The Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives Council to correct all records of a petitioner, who underwent gender affirmation surgery and legally changed his name, to reflect his gender only as "male", and complete the process within eight weeks.
10) Disha Salian death: Bombay HC orders CBI probe; raps police for delay in investigation
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered a CBI probe into the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and pulled up the city police for not registering an FIR for six years, saying their investigation "raises more questions than answers".