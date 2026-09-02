Tamil Nadu DVAC unearths over Rs 1.21 crore unaccounted money in August

CHENNAI: The Vigilance has detected over Rs 1.21 crore in unaccounted cash and digital transactions across Tamil Nadu in August, alongside arresting several government officials in 19 trap operations, officials said.
Between August 1 and August 31, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) laid 19 traps across the state targeting government personnel who demanded and accepted bribes ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3 lakh for official work, according to an official release issued on September 1.
Those apprehended included a Revenue Divisional Officer, Block Development Officer, Assistant Executive Engineer, Assistant Engineer, Junior Assistant, Commercial Inspector, Secretary, Village Administrative Officer, Village Assistant, Sub-Inspector of Police, and Assistant-rank personnel.
During the month, DVAC teams and District Inspection Cell officers also carried out surprise inspections at various state government offices, resulting in the seizure of Rs 28,24,945 in unaccounted cash and the detection of Rs 89,89,663 transferred through suspicious Google Pay transactions, totaling Rs 1,18,14,608.
Additionally, surprise checks conducted at vehicle checkposts along the state borders led to the recovery of Rs 3,36,200 in unaccounted cash.
In total, the surprise inspections yielded Rs 31,61,145 in seized cash and uncovered Rs 89,89,663 in digital payments, taking the total unaccounted sum to Rs 1,21,50,808. Cases have been registered and investigations are underway.
The agency also reported convictions in three corruption cases during the same period before the Special Courts for Prevention of Corruption Act cases and Principal District and Sessions Courts in Tirunelveli, Tiruchirappalli, and Perambalur.
The convicted officials -- an Adi Dravidar Welfare Officer, an Adi Dravidar Welfare Superintendent, a Village Administrative Officer, and a Police Inspector -- were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment ranging from two to four years, alongside fines between Rs 2,000 and Rs 20,000.