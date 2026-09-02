Tamil Nadu DVAC unearths over Rs 1.21 crore unaccounted money in August

During the month, DVAC teams and District Inspection Cell officers also carried out surprise inspections at various state government offices, resulting in the seizure of Rs 28,24,945 in unaccounted cash and the detection of Rs 89,89,663 transferred through suspicious Google Pay transactions, totaling Rs 1,18,14,608.

Additionally, surprise checks conducted at vehicle checkposts along the state borders led to the recovery of Rs 3,36,200 in unaccounted cash.

In total, the surprise inspections yielded Rs 31,61,145 in seized cash and uncovered Rs 89,89,663 in digital payments, taking the total unaccounted sum to Rs 1,21,50,808. Cases have been registered and investigations are underway.