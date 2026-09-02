Tamil Nadu government to withdraw cases against farmers, teachers booked for protests

The decision, announced under Rule 110 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly by CM Joseph Vijay, covers cases registered against farmers who participated in protests against the proposed SIPCOT industrial estate in Tiruvannamalai district and the proposed airport at Parandur.

Farmers had staged a series of protests against the Parandur airport project, raising concerns over the impact on agricultural lands, waterbodies and their livelihoods. Several cases were registered against the protesters by the previous government, with some farmers also booked under the Goondas Act.

The cases would be withdrawn on humanitarian and democratic grounds, irrespective of the provisions under which they were registered. It said the decision would strengthen democratic rights and reinforce public confidence and trust between ordinary citizens and the government. The government also said it would withdraw cases registered against teachers who had staged peaceful protests for their legitimate demands during the period.