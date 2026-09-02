Chennai monsoon works must be completed by September-end, Chief Secretary directs officials

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has set the end of September as the deadline for completing all ongoing North-East monsoon preparedness works in Chennai and its suburbs, with Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar directing officials to accelerate flood prevention measures on a war footing.
As part of the preparedness, GCC is currently carrying out desilting along 1,671 km of stormwater drains, while desilting work has been undertaken in 1,10,082 silt catch pits. Similar works have been ordered in suburban areas, with flood-prone areas such as Velachery, Ambattur SIDCO, Tiruvottiyur and Manali getting focused attention.
Officials have also been directed to address gaps in stormwater drainage connectivity, particularly in areas where Chennai Metro Rail works are under way and along highways. The Water Resources Department has been asked to expedite desilting of rivers and canals and clear obstructions at points. Pending drainage works on key stretches including Demellows road, Nookampalayam and MRH road have also been ordered to be expedited.
It is also stressed that there should be no loss of life due to electrical leakage during the monsoon. Flood relief centres and community kitchens are to be inspected and equipped with the necessary facilities.
At a review meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the Chief Secretary reviewed preparedness across the Greater Chennai, Avadi and Tambaram corporations with zonal monitoring officers and senior officials from the Water Resources, Highways, Electricity, Revenue and Disaster Management departments, besides Chennai Metro Rail and Chennai Metro Water.