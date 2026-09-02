Chennai monsoon works must be completed by September-end, Chief Secretary directs officials

As part of the preparedness, GCC is currently carrying out desilting along 1,671 km of stormwater drains, while desilting work has been undertaken in 1,10,082 silt catch pits. Similar works have been ordered in suburban areas, with flood-prone areas such as Velachery, Ambattur SIDCO, Tiruvottiyur and Manali getting focused attention.

Officials have also been directed to address gaps in stormwater drainage connectivity, particularly in areas where Chennai Metro Rail works are under way and along highways. The Water Resources Department has been asked to expedite desilting of rivers and canals and clear obstructions at points. Pending drainage works on key stretches including Demellows road, Nookampalayam and MRH road have also been ordered to be expedited.