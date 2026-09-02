Three including a woman held for murdering a 55 yr old woman and chopping her body into pieces in Salem

COIMBATORE: Three persons including a woman were arrested for murdering a 55 year old woman and chopping her body into pieces in Salem
The chopped body of Thangamani of Mettupatti Thadanur and working as a maid was found in the overhead water tanks of a house recently at Arisipalayam.
After scrutinising the CCTV footage,police nabbed the accused identified as Nandini, 28 , a maid from Sukkampatti, her lover Malik Basha, a driver and her friend Sivaraman, 26. The trio murdered the woman and robbed her four sovereigns of gold jewels, before disposing her body by chopping into pieces.
Further investigation is on.