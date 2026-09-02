Tamil Nadu to introduce digital RC, driving licence services from September 15

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is set to introduce a range of digital services for vehicle registration and driving licences from September 15, said Chief minister Josepsh Vijay on Wednesday in the assembly.
The new system will enable “Anywhere Registration/Licensing” services, allowing citizens to access transport-related registration and licensing services irrespective of the office where they originally applied.
Under the initiative, Digital Registration Certificates (RCs) will be issued online to owners of newly registered vehicles. The facility will be available across the State from September 15, 2026.
Similarly, applicants who pass the driving test will receive their Digital Driving Licence on the same day. The digital licence facility will also be rolled out statewide from September 15.
The digital documents can be verified online by government offices and other authorised institutions by scanning their QR codes. If a document is lost or damaged, users will also be able to download and print it again, eliminating the need to obtain a fresh physical copy.