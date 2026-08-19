Expedite monsoon work in Tamil Nadu on war footing, Bedi tells officials

CHENNAI: Additional Chief Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, instructed officials across various State departments to execute monsoon preparedness and flood mitigation measures on a war footing, during a virtual meeting with key interlinked departments on Tuesday.
He also instructed officials to collaborate across all interlinked departments such as Chennai Corporation and Metro Water, Water Resources Department, Chennai Metro Rail Limited, Highways and Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL), to complete safety and flood mitigation measures well before the onset of the monsoon.
Bedi directed officials to expedite the construction of ongoing stormwater drains (SWDs) and immediately resolve missing-link connections. He called for the complete desilting of SWDs and silt catch pits, along with clearing water hyacinth and desilting rivers and canals. Additionally, instructions were given to heighten and strengthen canal bunds across the city.
“Electrical pillar boxes in flood-prone and waterlogging areas must be elevated to prevent electrical hazards. Identify and trim hazardous, overgrown tree branches to prevent falling during rains,” he said. “Ensure uninterrupted rainwater flow in areas where Metro Rail construction is underway. Adequate dewatering pumps must be installed. Expedite works in the Otteri Nullah canal area to ensure smooth discharge of water. Coordinate with the Traffic Police to carry out cross-drainage connections across roads without disrupting traffic flow.”
Bedi also told them to keep high-capacity motor pumps ready at flood spots and implement measures to prevent waterlogging in subways. “Maintain robust safety barricading and protective measures at all construction work sites,” he added.
The virtual meeting was attended by officials, including Additional Chief Secretary (Finance), CMD of Chennai Metro Rail Limited, MA Siddique, Chairman of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, V Arun Roy, Joint Commissioner (Works), J Saravanan, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue & Finance) Chitra Vijayan, and chief and superintending engineers from the WRD, Highways, and Corporation.