Expedite monsoon work in Tamil Nadu on war footing, Bedi tells officials

He also instructed officials to collaborate across all interlinked departments such as Chennai Corporation and Metro Water, Water Resources Department, Chennai Metro Rail Limited, Highways and Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL), to complete safety and flood mitigation measures well before the onset of the monsoon.

Bedi directed officials to expedite the construction of ongoing stormwater drains (SWDs) and immediately resolve missing-link connections. He called for the complete desilting of SWDs and silt catch pits, along with clearing water hyacinth and desilting rivers and canals. Additionally, instructions were given to heighten and strengthen canal bunds across the city.