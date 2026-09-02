TN CM Vijay announces slew of urban infra projects, including 400 MLD desalination plant

The measures were aimed at meeting the challenges of rapid urbanisation and population growth.

In order to ensure safe and continuous water supply, the 400 MLD (million litres a day) desalination plant will be established at Minjur at an estimated cost of Rs 4,800 crore to serve north Chennai, Avadi, Ponneri, and Minjur areas.

The CM also proposed a dedicated project for 24/7 water supply in Avadi at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

Water facility improvements in Madurai, Cuddalore, and other municipalities for Rs 1,000 crore and restoration of 33 old water schemes at a cost of Rs 300 crore, and upgrading the Kilpauk water treatment plant capacity at an estimated cost of Rs 410 crore were also among the announcements made the chief minister under rule 110 in the Assembly.

He said the aging sewage systems in Madurai, Nagercoil, and Chennai will be upgraded alongside implementing the Waste-to-Energy projects in Tirunelveli (9 MW capacity for Rs 256 crore) and Salem (10 MW capacity plant for Rs 291 crore).

Vijay said road restoration and new construction across urban local bodies will be initiated for Rs 1,850 crore. He announced the implementation of the Integrated Urban Development Plan for Rs 275 crore, including modern "People-Friendly" roads, "Safe Access to Schools" projects, and traffic island improvements in Chennai and other corporations.