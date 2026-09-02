Disha Salian death: Bombay HC orders CBI probe; raps police for delay in investigation

A division bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Ranjitsinha Raja Bhonsale said that an investigation cannot drag on for an inordinately long period, emphasising that a central agency probe was necessary to ensure a proper and substantive investigation into the matter.

“In the present case, the investigation went on for about six years. The investigation carried out by the police raises more questions than it answers. Therefore, an investigation by the CBI is necessary in this case,” the bench noted in its 44-page judgment.

The bench criticised the police for treating it only as an accidental death for six years and noted “glaring discrepancies” in their investigation.

Disha Salian, who briefly worked as manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died on June 8, 2020, after falling off the 12th floor of a residential building in Mumbai’s Malad area. The city police then registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

A week later, the actor was also found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020, raising speculation that there could be a link between the two deaths. The uproar led to the Maharashtra government ordering a CBI probe into Rajput’s death. The agency submitted its closure report stating that the deceased had died by suicide, but the report is yet to be heard by the court concerned.

The high court asked the CBI to register an FIR and record the statement of Disha’s father, Satish Salian, but clarified that no person shall be treated as an accused until and unless there is sufficient material gathered against them during the probe.

While Satish Salian sought an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, the high court refrained from making remarks against any individual, noting it was up to the central agency to investigate the case. Thackeray has denied all allegations.