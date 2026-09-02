Tamil Nadu: Transport pensioners to get Rs 3,637 crore DA arrears in 49 instalments

The Transport Department issued the order on August 31, providing for payment of the arrears in 49 monthly instalments. The first 48 instalments will be Rs 75 crore each, while the balance Rs 37 crore will be paid in the 49th and final instalment.

The move follows a long-running dispute in which pensioners of transport corporations had protested against the denial of DA hikes that were extended to other government employees and employees of public sector undertakings, including TNPDCL, TNPGCL and TANTRANSCO. The issue continued through the successive AIADMK and DMK governments before reaching the courts.