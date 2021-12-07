TN govt asked to submit DPR for setting up of seaweed park: Centre in Lok Sabha

New Delhi :

Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala, in his written reply to the Lok Sabha, said, ''Yes, Sir. A Multipurpose Seaweed Park has been proposed in Tamil Nadu to promote the seaweed cultivation under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).''









A woman works on seaweed after harvesting from the water





The Tamil Nadu government has submitted a project proposal. The state government has been asked to submit a Detailed Project Report with cost estimates. Further, the minister informed the Lower House that implementation of the PMMSY has commenced during the middle of 2020-21 and the cumulative number of beneficiaries supported under PMMSY so far is 9,42,761. The Centre has approved project proposals worth Rs 5,336.96 crores with a central share of Rs 1,823.50 crores to states and union territories and other implementing agencies.









A woman dives to harvest wild seaweed from the waters





Out of which, an amount of Rs 1,223.96 crore has been released during 2020-21 and 2021-22 (till date), the minister added. The objective of the PMMSY is to bring about sustainable and responsible development of the fisheries sector in India for a period of five years with effect from the financial year 2020-21 to 2024-25 on all states.









A woman collects seaweed in the waters off the coast of Rameswaram





The scheme intends to address the critical gaps in fish production and productivity and quality, in the technology being used in post-harvest infrastructure and management, in modernization and strengthening of the value chain, and in establishing a robust fisheries management framework and fishermen's welfare.











