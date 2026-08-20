Israel's military to investigate Gaza attacks, other major developments in Middle East

Australian official angered by move not to probe aid worker's death

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong expressed “outrage” on Thursday at Israel's decision not to pursue criminal charges over strikes that killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers, including Australian woman Zomi Frankcom.

Wong said her government was informed of the decision moments before it was announced, leaving officials no time to inform Frankcom's family before it became public.

“There are still many unanswered questions,” Wong said.

They included why the convoy was struck three times in a humanitarian fire control zone and why a senior brigade officer involved in the strikes was a signatory to a letter urging the restriction of aid to Gaza, Wong added. Australia had yet to receive drone recordings from the attack, despite seeking them multiple times, she said.

“The Australian government does not believe that the removal of two officers from their positions and three officers being reprimanded is sufficient accountability for the deaths of seven people, including an Australian citizen,” Wong said.

The minister hours earlier summoned Israel's envoy to Canberra, Hillel Newman, for a meeting. However, she wouldn't expel the ambassador, she said, citing a need to continue engaging diplomatically with Israel.

Newman told reporters after the meeting that he was “very sorry” for Frankcom's family, but did not apologise for her killing.

“One cannot attack findings of a court if the findings are not suitable to one's political agenda,” Newman said. He added that the finding of no criminal liability came “after two years of independent research.”