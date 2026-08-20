TNPL 2026: Trichy Grand Cholas beat Dindigul Dragons by 28 runs

CHENNAI: Trichy Grand Cholas produced a dominant all-round performance to defeat Dindigul Dragons by 28 runs via the DLS method in the TNPL 2026 clash here on Wednesday.
After rain reduced the contest to 19 overs a side, Trichy posted 197 for four, riding on half-centuries from K Rajkumar and Suresh Kumar.
Rajkumar and skipper Suresh Kumar put on 118 runs for the opening wicket to give Trichy a strong start. Suresh scored 60 off 41 balls before being dismissed, while Rajkumar continued his fluent knock to make 71 off 42 balls.
Sanjay Yadav, unbeaten on 33 off 20 balls, and Jafar Jamal provided the late acceleration as Trichy finished on 197 for four, setting Dindigul a revised DLS target of 199.
Dindigul began the chase positively despite losing V K Vineeth early. Shivam Singh and Baba Indrajith then added 73 runs for the second wicket to keep the Dragons in the hunt.
Antony Dhas changed the course of the chase with two quick wickets, removing Indrajith and Shivam. He also completed his 50th TNPL wicket during his spell and finished with three for 25.
Athisayaraj added another breakthrough by dismissing Hunny Saini with a pinpoint yorker, leaving Dindigul in further trouble.
K Easwaran then spearheaded the attack with a four-wicket haul, finishing with four for 25 as Dindigul were restricted to 170 for eight in their 19 overs.
Shivam Singh top-scored with 47 off 28 balls, while R K Jayant remained unbeaten on 34 off 27 balls, but Dindigul fell 28 runs short of the revised target.
Brief scores: Trichy Grand Cholas 197/4 in 19 overs (K Rajkumar 71, Suresh Kumar 60, Sanjay Yadav 33no; Viju Arul 2/30) beat Dindigul Dragons 170/8 in 19 overs (Shivam Singh 47, R K Jayant 34no; K Easwaran 4/25, Antony Dhas 3/25) by 28 runs (DLS).