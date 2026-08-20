TNPL 2026: Trichy Grand Cholas beat Dindigul Dragons by 28 runs

After rain reduced the contest to 19 overs a side, Trichy posted 197 for four, riding on half-centuries from K Rajkumar and Suresh Kumar.

Rajkumar and skipper Suresh Kumar put on 118 runs for the opening wicket to give Trichy a strong start. Suresh scored 60 off 41 balls before being dismissed, while Rajkumar continued his fluent knock to make 71 off 42 balls.