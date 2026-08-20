Trump says US, Canada have trade deal, but key terms remain unclear

President Donald Trump said the agreement was “very fair” to both sides and predicted US farmers and manufacturers would benefit. The tariffs on about USD 20 billion worth of Canadian imports have been postponed until 12:01 am Saturday.

The senior Canadian official said the emerging agreement would provide greater certainty, protect Canada's dairy sector and jobs threatened by the new tariffs, and preserve what Ottawa considers favorable trade terms with the United States.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has asked provincial premiers to return US alcohol to store shelves, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said, a step aimed at addressing one of the Trump administration's key trade complaints. Houston and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, both conservatives, voiced support for the direction of the talks, though Houston said whether Canadians would actually buy US alcohol again “is a whole other discussion.”

The senior official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the negotiations publicly before an agreement is finalized.

Dominic LeBlanc, the minister responsible for Canada-US trade, returned to Ottawa on Wednesday to meet Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who chaired a Cabinet meeting and a virtual meeting with provincial and territorial leaders.