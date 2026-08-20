UNSC membership must not be used to 'legitimise' terrorists: India

Addressing a Security Council open debate on working methods on Wednesday, Chargé d’Affaires at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Ambassador Yojna Patel flagged the need for greater transparency and objectivity in the listing and de-listing of terrorists and terror entities under the Council’s sanctions regimes.

“Security Council membership brings significant responsibilities. This must not become a platform to pursue narrow political interests,” she said.

“Listing and de-listing are a case in point. There must be more transparency and objectivity on this front. Presence in the Security Council must not be instrumentalised to legitimise terrorists by attempting to de-list them or to list other entities as terrorist organisations based solely on political considerations, without any objective criteria or supporting documentation,” Patel said.