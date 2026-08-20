Massive fire at paper mill in Tirunelveli district guts lakhs worth goods

CHENNAI: Goods worth several lakhs of rupees were destroyed in a massive fire that broke out at a private paper mill in Vadukampatti near Kallur in Tirunelveli district on Wednesday (August 19).
According to the Daily Thanthi report, firefighting operations continued for the second day on Thursday (August 20) as the blaze could not be brought under control.
The private paper mill has more than 500 workers.
On Wednesday afternoon, old paper bundles stacked in one part of the mill suddenly caught fire amid scorching heat. Strong winds at the time caused the fire to spread rapidly across the premises.
More than 50 firefighters in six fire engines led by District Fire Officer Bhanupriya, rushed to the spot after being alerted. Firefighting operations continued through the night, but the blaze remained uncontrolled.
Around 25,000 tonnes of old paper bales worth several lakhs of rupees were destroyed in the fire.