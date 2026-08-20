Karnataka submits revised Mekedatu dam DPR; 8.90 lakh trees to be felled for project

Karnataka has proposed constructing a 67-TMC dam across the River Cauvery at Mekedatu, a move that has been strongly opposed by the Tamil Nadu government.

The revised DPR reportedly contains details of the forest land that would be submerged, the number of trees that would be affected and the compensatory measures proposed by the Karnataka government.

The Karnataka government had first submitted the DPR for the Mekedatu project to the Central government around five years ago. The project was then estimated to cost Rs 9,000 crore and was proposed to meet Bengaluru's drinking water requirements and generate 400 MW of electricity.

However, the Central government returned the earlier DPR citing technical issues and asked Karnataka to submit a revised report. Against this backdrop, the Karnataka government has now resubmitted the revised DPR.

The proposed project involves constructing a dam with a storage capacity of 67 TMC. The report states that around 4.75 TMC of water from the project would be utilised to meet Bengaluru's drinking water requirements.