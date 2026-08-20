Unique identification number proposed for all registered medical practitioners

The proposal is part of the draft Registration of Medical Practitioners and Licence to Practice Medicine (Amendment) Regulations, 2026, notified by the Commission on August 11.

Under the proposed framework, once a person or a foreign medical graduate is registered in the state medical register, the Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC) would centrally generate a Unique Identification (UID) number.

The UID would grant the practitioner registration in the National Medical Register (NMR) and eligibility to practise medicine anywhere in India.

The draft specifically states that the UID would be generated after registration in the state medical register, "thereby granting the practitioner, registration in NMR and eligibility to practice medicine anywhere in India".

The NMR would be maintained by the EMRB and each medical practitioner registered under a state medical register would be assigned a UID. The NMR number would be valid for medical practice across India.

The UID would incorporate the code of the state or Union territory concerned and the registration number assigned by the state medical register, according to the draft.