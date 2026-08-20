Sameera Group announces Rs 300 cr realty projects in Tamil Nadu

The company will launch the 10 residential projects across the State between August 23 and September 1, 2026, comprising a mix of plotted developments and villas.

The latest initiative will mark a significant expansion of Sameera Group’s footprint across key growth markets in TN. The new projects will come up across Tiruchy, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Ranipet, Kanchipuram, Chennai, Krishnagiri, Tiruvannamalai and Chengalpattu.

Each project is planned across approximately 10 acres, with around 200 units and plot sizes beginning from approximately 800 sqft.

Jayakumar Murugesan, MD, Sameera Groups, said, “We are simultaneously expanding into several important growth markets across TN. This initiative reflects both the scale of our ambition and the execution capability we have built over more than four decades in the real estate sector.”

M Sandeep Kumar, MD, Sameera Groups, said, “These launches have been planned to address the growing demand for organised residential developments across emerging markets in TN. The projects will offer a mix of plotted developments and villas, supported by gated environments, parks and other community infrastructure. Our focus is to create well-planned developments that can offer customers both a quality living environment and long-term value.”