Bangladesh all set to elect new president; BNP's Mirza Alamgir frontrunner

Lawmakers will choose between Alamgir and Colonel (retd) Oli Ahmed, the candidate of the 11-party opposition alliance.

The voting will be held at the parliament (Jatiya Sangsad) from 2:00 pm to 5 pm, according to the Election Commission.

Alamgir, 78, is the candidate of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), while Ahmed, 84, chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), is contesting as the candidate of the Jamaat-e-Islami-led alliance.

The Election Commission declared the nomination papers of both candidates valid on August 16.