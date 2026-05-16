What are the top headlines of today, May 16, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 09 headlines of the day (May 16, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. CM Vijay recommends portfolios, Guv approves; Vijay to handle general administration, police
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday allocated portfolios to his Cabinet colleagues, retaining key departments including Home, Municipal Administration and Women Welfare, while handing major economic and infrastructure-related ministries to a mix of senior leaders and first-time ministers in his newly formed government.
2. EPS warns cadre against signing emergency general council proposal
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday reportedly instructed party general council members not to sign any proposal seeking to convene an emergency general council meeting allegedly being initiated by the CV Shanmugam faction amid the continuing power struggle within the party.
3. CPI asks TVK govt not to sign PM Shri scheme pact
The CPI has urged the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government not to sign the PM Shri scheme agreement with the Union government, accusing the Centre of attempting to push “Hindi and Sanskrit imposition” through the education policy framework.
4. EC orders probe into voting by foreigners in TN polls, 10 held in Chennai
The Election Commission has ordered a probe into the allegations of foreign nationals "deceitfully" voting in the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, an official said on Saturday.
5. TN orders vigil near schools as State tightens crackdown on drugs, liquor violations
In a major enforcement push aimed at shielding students and young people from substance abuse, the Tamil Nadu government has ordered intensified surveillance and raids around schools, colleges and student hostels as part of a wider crackdown on drugs and liquor violations across the State.
6. Tamil Nadu emerges as India’s top coastal State in Centre’s LEADS 2025 logistics rankings
Underlining the State's growing prominence as a manufacturing, exports and supply-chain hub, Tamil Nadu has been ranked the best-performing coastal State in the Union government's Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) 2025 report.
7. Trump says Islamic State group leader was killed in a joint US-Nigerian mission
US and Nigerian forces killed a leader of the Islamic State group in Nigeria in a mission carried out Friday, US President Donald Trump said.
8. NSUI protests outside NTA HQ over NEET paper leak
The NSUI on Saturday staged a protest outside the National Testing Agency (NTA) headquarters over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination process, demanding immediate dissolution of the agency and resignation of the Union Education Minister.
9. Gig workers call 5-hour nationwide shutdown, seek Rs 20 per km
The Gig & Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU) called for a nationwide temporary shutdown of app-based services between 12 pm and 5 pm on Saturday, while demanding a minimum payment of Rs 20 per kilometre for delivery and transport workers following the latest fuel price hike.