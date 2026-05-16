Gig workers call 5-hour nationwide shutdown, seek Rs 20 per km

She warned that many gig workers could be forced to leave the sector if earnings are not revised in line with increasing operational expenses.Singh urged both the government and digital platform companies to introduce a minimum service rate of Rs 20 per kilometre for delivery and transport workers.She further stated that workers associated with platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato and Blinkit remain particularly vulnerable as they rely heavily on motorcycles and scooters while working long hours in extreme weather conditions.In December 2025, gig and quick-commerce delivery workers had organised a nationwide strike to protest against unfair working conditions, low wages and the lack of social security benefits. At the time, workers demanded the removal of the 10-minute delivery option and the restoration of the previous payout structure.