Tamil Nadu emerges as India’s top coastal State in Centre’s LEADS 2025 logistics rankings

The State secured the highest "Exemplar" classification in the latest report released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) during the LEAPS Awards 2025 in Delhi on Wednesday.

The State emerged ahead of several major industrial and BJP-ruled states in the coastal category, as Gujarat, Maharashtra and Kerala were placed one step below in the "High Performers" category, while Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Goa were classified as "Accelerators". West Bengal figured under the "Growth Seekers" segment.