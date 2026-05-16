CPI asks TVK govt not to sign PM Shri scheme pact

CHENNAI: The CPI has urged the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government not to sign the PM Shri scheme agreement with the Union government, accusing the Centre of attempting to push “Hindi and Sanskrit imposition” through the education policy framework.
The demand was among a series of political resolutions adopted at the CPI Tamil Nadu state council meeting held in Tiruvarur from May 14 to 16.
The meeting was attended by CPI general secretary D. Raja, state secretary Mu Veerapandian, senior leaders R Mutharasan and Ko Palanisamy, besides state committee members and legislators.
In a strongly worded resolution, the CPI alleged that the BJP-led Union government was withholding Samagra Shiksha funds to pressure Tamil Nadu into accepting the PM Shri scheme. The party said the newly formed TVK government should continue the state’s opposition to the scheme and reject any attempt to dilute Tamil Nadu’s education policy position.
The CPI also used the meeting to review the outcome of the 2026 assembly election, describing the verdict as a major shift in Tamil Nadu politics that weakened the state’s decades-old bipolar electoral structure dominated by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.
The party said the electorate had denied a clear majority to any alliance and accused governor R N Ravi of initially refusing to invite the TVK, despite it emerging as the single largest party with 108 MLAs.
CPI claimed the governor’s actions reflected an attempt by the BJP to create conditions for indirect influence over the state administration.
Defending its decision to support the TVK government from outside, the CPI said both it and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had extended support to prevent “backdoor BJP rule” in Tamil Nadu.
The support from Left parties, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and IUML helped the TVK cross the majority mark and form the government on May 10, the party said.
The CPI also took note of the trust vote in the assembly on May 13, during which 25 AIADMK MLAs and one AMMK MLA voted in favour of the TVK government, while the DMK staged a walkout.
The party said it expected chief minister Vijay to adhere to commitments on social justice, secularism and continuation of welfare schemes implemented by the previous DMK regime. It said the CPI’s future approach towards the government would be based on its performance and policy decisions.
Apart from political issues, the state council passed resolutions demanding rollback of the recent petrol and diesel price hike, restoration of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, higher salaries for honorary professors in government colleges and stricter regulation of the fireworks industry in Sivakasi.
The CPI also welcomed the TVK government’s decision to shut TASMAC outlets located within 500 metres of places of worship, educational institutions and bus stands, while seeking job protection and permanent rehabilitation for affected workers.