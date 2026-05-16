CPI asks TVK govt not to sign PM Shri scheme pact

The demand was among a series of political resolutions adopted at the CPI Tamil Nadu state council meeting held in Tiruvarur from May 14 to 16.

The meeting was attended by CPI general secretary D. Raja, state secretary Mu Veerapandian, senior leaders R Mutharasan and Ko Palanisamy, besides state committee members and legislators.

In a strongly worded resolution, the CPI alleged that the BJP-led Union government was withholding Samagra Shiksha funds to pressure Tamil Nadu into accepting the PM Shri scheme. The party said the newly formed TVK government should continue the state’s opposition to the scheme and reject any attempt to dilute Tamil Nadu’s education policy position.

The CPI also used the meeting to review the outcome of the 2026 assembly election, describing the verdict as a major shift in Tamil Nadu politics that weakened the state’s decades-old bipolar electoral structure dominated by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.