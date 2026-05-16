EPS warns cadre against signing emergency GC proposal

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday reportedly instructed party general council members not to sign any proposal seeking to convene an emergency general council meeting allegedly being initiated by the CV Shanmugam faction amid the continuing power struggle within the party.
The rift within the AIADMK widened further on Saturday, with Palaniswami reportedly directing general council members not to extend support to efforts by the CV Shanmugam camp to convene an emergency meeting of the party’s general council.
According to party sources, Palaniswami issued the instruction during a consultation meeting held with supporting MLAs and senior functionaries at his Greenways Road residence in Chennai.
Reports had earlier emerged that the C.V. Shanmugam faction was attempting to collect signatures from general council members to convene an emergency meeting of the party’s general council.
Under AIADMK party rules, an emergency general council meeting can be convened if three-fourths of the party’s 2,646 general council members support the proposal through signatures.
Sources said Palaniswami specifically advised party office-bearers and general council members not to sign any document if approached by the rival faction seeking consent for the meeting.
The consultation meeting also reportedly discussed political developments following the recent confidence motion moved in support of Chief Minister Vijay’s Cabinet in the Assembly.
Party sources further indicated that Palaniswami is likely to meet Governor Rajendra Arlekar, who is currently in Chennai on a one-day visit, and may seek action against 25 MLAs aligned with the CV Shanmugam faction for allegedly defying the AIADMK whip during the confidence vote.