CM Vijay retains Police, MAWS; Aadhav gets PWD, Highways; Sengottaiyan for Finance

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday allocated portfolios to his Cabinet colleagues, retaining key departments including Home, Municipal Administration and Women Welfare, while handing major economic and infrastructure-related ministries to a mix of senior leaders and first-time ministers in his newly formed government.
The allocation of portfolios, approved by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar following the Chief Minister’s recommendation, came days after Vijay and his Council of Ministers were sworn in on May 10.
Veteran leader K A Sengottaiyan was entrusted with the Finance portfolio along with pensions and pension allowances, placing him at the centre of the government’s economic decision-making.
N Anand, regarded as the second-most prominent figure in the Cabinet, was assigned Rural Development and Water Resources. His portfolio includes irrigation projects, panchayats and poverty alleviation programmes, sectors expected to remain central to the government’s rural outreach.
Vijay retained control over an extensive range of departments, including Public, General Administration, Police, Home, Special Programme Implementation, Women Welfare, Youth Welfare, Municipal Administration and Urban and Water Supply. The allocation indicates the Chief Minister’s intent to directly oversee governance, administration and welfare delivery during the initial phase of the government.
Among the prominent first-time ministers, S Keerthana was allotted the Industries and Investment Promotion portfolio.
Aadhav Arjuna was given charge of Public Works, including Highways and Minor Ports, along with Sports Development, while K G Arunraj was entrusted with Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare.
P Venkataramanan was given charge of Food and Civil Supplies department including Consumer Protection and Price Control portfolios.
R Nirmalkumar will oversee Energy Resources and Law, including electricity, courts, prisons and legislative affairs. Rajmohan was assigned School Education, Tamil Development and Information & Publicity, while T K Prabhu will handle Natural Resources, including minerals and mines.