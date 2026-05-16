NSUI protests outside NTA HQ over NEET paper leak

Members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) participated in the demonstration held under the banner of "NTA Halla Bol", led by the organisation's national president Vinod Jakhar.

The organisation alleged that three students had reportedly died by suicide due to examination-related stress and blamed the NTA and the Centre for the situation.

Protesters raised slogans against the NTA and accused the agency and the Centre of failing to ensure a fair and transparent examination process.