NSUI protests outside NTA HQ over NEET paper leak

NEW DELHI: The NSUI on Saturday staged a protest outside the National Testing Agency (NTA) headquarters over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination process, demanding immediate dissolution of the agency and resignation of the Union Education Minister.
Members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) participated in the demonstration held under the banner of "NTA Halla Bol", led by the organisation's national president Vinod Jakhar.
The organisation alleged that three students had reportedly died by suicide due to examination-related stress and blamed the NTA and the Centre for the situation.
Protesters raised slogans against the NTA and accused the agency and the Centre of failing to ensure a fair and transparent examination process.
Addressing the gathering, Jakhar alleged that repeated incidents of paper leaks, cancellation of examinations and administrative lapses had created anxiety and uncertainty among students preparing for competitive exams.
"The negligence of the Central Government and the failure of NTA have shattered the dreams of millions of hardworking students," he said.
The student body also expressed concern over reports of student suicides linked to examination-related stress and alleged that authorities had failed to adequately address students' grievances.
Among its key demands, the NSUI called for a "fair and time-bound" investigation into the alleged NEET scam, strict action against those found guilty, protection of students' interests and restoration of credibility in the examination system.
The organisation warned that it would intensify protests across the country if immediate action was not taken by the government.