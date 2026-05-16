TN orders vigil near schools as State tightens crackdown on drugs, liquor violations

CHENNAI: In a major enforcement push aimed at shielding students and young people from substance abuse, the Tamil Nadu government has ordered intensified surveillance and raids around schools, colleges and student hostels as part of a wider crackdown on drugs and liquor violations across the State.
Acting on directions issued by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the Commissionerate of Prohibition and Excise has instructed district-level Excise officials to strictly monitor TASMAC outlets, licensed bars and vulnerable locations linked to narcotics and illicit liquor trade.
A circular issued by Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise S P Karthikaa directed Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners (Excise) to conduct regular inspections near educational institutions, transport hubs and hostel clusters to prevent the sale and movement of drugs, narcotic substances and illegal liquor.
The circular underlined that the government’s focus was to create a drug-free society and ensure the safety of children, youth and women. Officials were asked to build local intelligence networks by involving teachers, parents, NGOs, residents’ associations and women self-help groups to identify illegal supply chains operating near residential and educational zones.
Authorities have also been directed to intensify raids in areas prone to illicit brewing and spurious liquor sales, while ensuring strict action against smuggling and illegal storage networks.
The Excise Department further ordered surprise inspections at TASMAC outlets and FL2 licensed premises to prevent violations, including sale above MRP and supply of liquor to persons below 21 years of age.
The circular warned that negligence in enforcement would invite disciplinary action against officials concerned.