TN orders vigil near schools as State tightens crackdown on drugs, liquor violations

Acting on directions issued by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the Commissionerate of Prohibition and Excise has instructed district-level Excise officials to strictly monitor TASMAC outlets, licensed bars and vulnerable locations linked to narcotics and illicit liquor trade.

A circular issued by Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise S P Karthikaa directed Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners (Excise) to conduct regular inspections near educational institutions, transport hubs and hostel clusters to prevent the sale and movement of drugs, narcotic substances and illegal liquor.