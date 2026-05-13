What are the top headlines of today, May 13, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 11 headlines of the day (May 13, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
TVK Government wins trust vote in Tamil Nadu Assembly with support of 144 MLAs
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government led by Chief Minister Vijay won the trust vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday, securing the support of 144 legislators and retaining power.
3 killed by suspected militants in Manipur's Kangpokpi
Three persons were allegedly killed and several others injured in an ambush by suspected militants in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Wednesday, police said.
TVK govt revokes Vijay’s astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel’s OSD appointment amid backlash
Minutes after the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government won the Assembly floor test on Wednesday, the appointment of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s personal astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special Duty (Political) to the Chief Minister was revoked following widespread criticism from opposition parties and even allies within the ruling coalition.
Centre hikes import duty on gold, silver to 15% amid forex concerns
The Centre has increased the import duty on gold and silver from 6 per cent to 15 per cent with immediate effect, a move that is expected to push up prices of the precious metals further in the domestic market.
Air India cuts international flights; suspends services on 6 overseas routes
Air India on Wednesday announced reduction of international flights and temporary suspension of services on six routes, including Delhi-Chicago, amid airspace curbs and high jet fuel prices.
Over 85 pc students clear class 12 board exams; pass percentage dips: CBSE
The CBSE class 12 exam results were declared on Wednesday as a senior official announced that over 85 per cent candidates have cleared the exams this year.
SC stays HC order barring TVK's Tiruppattur MLA from floor test, calls approach “atrocious”
The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Madras High Court order which had restrained TVK MLA R Sreenivasa Sethupathi from participating in the floor test in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.
NEET-UG 2026: Probe finds MBBS student in Kerala forwarded guess paper to friends in Rajasthan
The origins of a guess paper containing questions similar to those asked in NEET-UG 2026 medical exam were traced to a student from Rajasthan's Sikar pursuing MBBS in Kerala who went on to share it with his friends and a hostel owner, a senior official of the state's Special Operation's Group said.
Bengal govt nod for CBI action against officials accused in graft cases
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said his government has granted the CBI sanction to proceed against officials accused in corruption cases linked to recruitments in schools and civic bodies, while asserting the administration would follow a "zero-tolerance" policy towards graft.
Russia to fulfil all agreements on energy supply to India: FM Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has pledged that agreements on energy supplies to India will be fulfilled despite unfair external competition, as he underlined that the relations between the two countries are based on friendship and there is no scenario in which their paths would diverge.
Govt hikes paddy MSP by Rs 72 to Rs 2,441/qtl; sunflower seed sees steepest rise at Rs 622
The government on Wednesday announced a hike in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy by Rs 72 to Rs 2,441 per quintal for the 2026-27 kharif marketing season, while steeper increases for pulses, oilseeds and cotton aimed at reducing import dependency and encouraging crop diversification.