Bengal govt nod for CBI action against officials accused in graft cases

At a press conference at the state secretariat, Nabanna, he claimed the previous dispensation had for nearly four years withheld permission for CBI to act in four cases involving senior government officials accused of corruption.

"The previous government had blocked four CBI cases for the last four years. Under the law, the CBI or an investigating agency requires sanction from the state government to file charge sheets, prosecutions, or initiate action against government officials accused of corruption," Adhikari said.

He claimed the TMC government "deliberately withheld those permissions to shield corrupt bureaucrats and officials".