TVK Government wins trust vote in Tamil Nadu Assembly with support of 144 MLAs

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government led by Chief Minister Vijay won the trust vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday, securing the support of 144 legislators and retaining power.
The confidence motion moved by the Chief Minister was taken up in the Assembly soon after the House convened at 9.30 am. Following a debate on the motion, Speaker J. C. D. Prabhakar conducted a division vote by categorising members into support, opposition and neutral sections.
The DMK staged a walkout and did not participate in the voting process.
In the 234-member Assembly, the Tiruchy East constituency remains vacant, reducing the effective strength to 233. In addition, the Madras High Court barred the TVK MLA elected from Tirupathur constituency from participating in the trust vote. Speaker also stayed away from voting.
With 117 votes required for a majority, the TVK government secured the backing of 144 MLAs. The supporting votes included 105 from TVK, five from the Indian National Congress, two each from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, along with 25 MLAs from the Velumani faction of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and one member from the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.
Meanwhile, 22 MLAs belonging to the Edappadi K. Palaniswami faction of the AIADMK voted against the motion. Four PMK MLAs and one BJP MLA remained neutral.
A total of 171 members participated in the voting process. The TVK MLA from Tirupathur did not vote due to the High Court order.
Besides the DMK, members of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam also staged a walkout, with a total of 60 MLAs abstaining from the trust vote.
Following the voting, Speaker Prabhakar declared that the TVK government had successfully proved its majority in the House and congratulated Chief Minister Vijay.