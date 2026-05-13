SC stays Madras HC order restraining TVK MLA from participating in floor test

"This is atrocious to say the least. The high court says the remedy is election petition but still entertains the Article 226 petition," a bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and Vijay Bishnoi observed while hearing the plea.

Article 226 of the Constitution deals with power of high courts to issue certain writs.

The bench also stayed the proceeding pending before the high court in the matter.

Sethupathi had won the No.185 Tiruppattur assembly constituency in Sivagangai district by a margin of a single vote against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and former minister K R Periakaruppan.