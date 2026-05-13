NEET-UG 2026: Probe finds MBBS student in Kerala forwarded guess paper to friends in Rajasthan

IG, Special Operations Group (SOG), Ajay Pal Lamba said the student first received the material from a friend and shared it with others in Sikar.

The document subsequently reached several coaching students and later reached candidates in Jaipur and nearby areas before the exam that was held on May 3.

Another official said the student from Kerala forwarded the guess paper with a hostel owner in Sikar and some of his friends. The hostel owner shared the guess papers to students living in the hostel, saying it could be helpful.