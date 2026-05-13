TVK govt revokes Vijay’s astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel’s OSD appointment amid backlash

CHENNAI: Minutes after the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government won the Assembly floor test on Wednesday, the appointment of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s personal astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special Duty (Political) to the Chief Minister was revoked following widespread criticism from opposition parties and even allies within the ruling coalition.
Radhan Pandit, who had predicted a “tsunami victory” for Vijay ahead of the Assembly election results, was appointed to the post on Tuesday. Seen as part of TVK’s campaign ecosystem during the elections, he had also functioned as one of the party’s spokespersons and is considered close to the Chief Minister.
During the Assembly proceedings ahead of the confidence motion, several MLAs raised objections to the appointment. VCK MLA Vanni Arasu said the government should prioritise scientific thinking over astrology while DMDK MLA Premalatha Vijayakanth said that if he was only a personal adviser, he could have been retained in a private capacity, and questioned the message being sent to youngsters by appointing him to a high government position.
Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel's appointment as OSD had triggered criticism across political circles, with several leaders questioning the decision to appoint an astrologer to an official government position funded by taxpayers’ money.
Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil, a former IAS officer and close aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, had questioned the move on social media, asking: “Beats me. Why would an astrologer require an OSD position?? Can anyone explain.”
CPM State secretary P Shanmugam and CPI State secretary M Veerapandian had also criticised the appointment, arguing that it went against scientific temper and secular principles.
On his website, Radhan Pandit claims to have had a long association with late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and the then AIADMK leadership, stating that he advised her on electoral strategies, numerology, court appearances, and political decisions during crucial phases of her political career.