TVK govt revokes Vijay’s astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel’s OSD appointment amid backlash

Radhan Pandit, who had predicted a “tsunami victory” for Vijay ahead of the Assembly election results, was appointed to the post on Tuesday. Seen as part of TVK’s campaign ecosystem during the elections, he had also functioned as one of the party’s spokespersons and is considered close to the Chief Minister.

During the Assembly proceedings ahead of the confidence motion, several MLAs raised objections to the appointment. VCK MLA Vanni Arasu said the government should prioritise scientific thinking over astrology while DMDK MLA Premalatha Vijayakanth said that if he was only a personal adviser, he could have been retained in a private capacity, and questioned the message being sent to youngsters by appointing him to a high government position.