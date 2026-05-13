3 killed by suspected militants in Manipur's Kangpokpi

IMPHAL: Three persons were allegedly killed and several others injured in an ambush by suspected militants in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Wednesday, police said.
The incident happened between Kotzim and Kotlen villages when members of the Thadou Baptist Association (TBA) were returning from Churachandpur, they said.
Among those killed was Reverend V Sitlhour, a former general secretary of the Manipur Baptist Convention, they said.
The victims were travelling in two vehicles, police said, adding that they were gathering more details about the attack.