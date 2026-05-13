Russia to fulfil all agreements on energy supply to India: FM Lavrov

In an interview with Russia Today-India ahead of his visit to New Delhi this week, Lavrov also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is one of the most energetic leaders the world has ever seen.

"I can guarantee that India's interests as they apply to Russian supplies will not suffer. We will do everything to ensure that this unfair and dishonest competition does not damage our agreements,” he said.

Lavrov pointed out that Russia has never failed to fulfil its obligations to India or anyone else when it comes to energy supplies.