What are the top headlines of today, June 27?

DT Next brings you the top 12 headlines of the day (June 27, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) Iranian drones attack Bahrain, ship is struck in strait after US airstrikes on Iran
Iran launched a drone assault targeting Bahrain while a ship in the Strait of Hormuz separately came under attack Saturday, likely Tehran's response to overnight airstrikes by the United States.
2) Veteran filmmaker, actor Bhagyaraj dies at 73; TN CM announces full state honours
Veteran director, actor and screenwriter Bhagyaraj passed away in Chennai on Saturday morning (June 27) due to cardiac arrest. He was 73.
3) Vaiko’s MDMK snaps ties with DMK-led SPA, cites bid to prop up AIADMK govt
The MDMK on Saturday snapped its nine-year association with the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), accusing it of compromising its avowed secular ideology by attempting to install the AIADMK, which had aligned with Hindutva and communal forces, in power after the Assembly elections.
4) Ukraine strikes major industrial facility in Volgograd; Russian drone kills man in Sumy
Ukraine struck a major industrial facility in the Russian city of Volgograd, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday, while a Russian drone attack killed a man in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region overnight.
5) California appeals court upholds Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction, but says he must be resentenced
An appeals court on Friday upheld Harvey Weinstein's 2022 rape and sexual assault conviction in California, but ordered his trial judge to resentence him.
6) Indian firm, CEO among 8 entities sanctioned by US for 'fuelling' civil war in Sudan
The US imposed sanctions on eight persons and entities, including an Indian national associated with an explosives manufacturing firm, for allegedly fuelling the civil war in Sudan.
7) Bodies of 8 more Indians killed in Qatar explosion repatriated: Officials
The bodies of eight Indian nationals who were killed in the industrial accident at Ras Laffan in Qatar have been repatriated, taking the total number of mortal remains flown back home to 12, the Indian embassy in Doha said.
8) Small plane crashes into Beijing high-rise, killing pilot and injuring 13
Chinese authorities on Saturday said a small plane that crashed into a building in Beijing the day before had killed the pilot and injured 13 others.
9) Flood toll rises to two in Arunachal; IMD warns of more heavy rain
The toll in the heavy rain-triggered flash floods in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district rose to two on Saturday after the body of another woman was retrieved from under the debris in the NEEPCO Colony, an official said.
10) Ayodhya Ram temple 'fraud': SIT finds blatant SOP violations
The alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya has snowballed into a major controversy, with an SIT probe finding lapses in the shrine's donation management system and eight people associated with the counting of cash and valuables being arrested.
11) In a U-turn, Punjab govt notifies VB-G RAM G scheme
The AAP government in Punjab, which had been opposing the Viksit Bharat Guarantee Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VB-G RAM G), has notified the rural employment scheme, which will come into force from July 1 in the state.
12) Sabarimala gold loss: SIT grills prime accused for over eight hours ahead of final report
Sleuths of the SIT, which is probing the alleged loss of gold from the Sabarimala temple, have interrogated the prime accused in the case, Unnikrishnan Potty, for over eight hours, officials said on Saturday.