Veteran filmmaker K Bhagyaraj passes away at 73 in Chennai

CHENNAI: Veteran actor, director and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj passed away in Chennai on Tuesday (June 23) following a heart attack. He was 73.
According to maalaimalar reports, Bhagyaraj was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after suffering a cardiac arrest. Despite treatment, he passed away on Saturday morning.
Bhagyaraj was last seen in public a few days ago at the wedding of filmmaker Sundar C and actor Khushbu's daughter Avantika Sundar in Goa. Sources said his funeral will take place at Besant Nagar in Chennai at 1.30 pm on Sunday.
Born as Krishnasamy Bhagyaraj on January 7, 1953, in Vellankovil near Gobichettipalayam in Erode district, Bhagyaraj began his film career as an assistant director under veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja.
He made his directorial debut with Suvarillatha Chithirangal in 1979 and went on to become one of Tamil cinema's most successful writer-directors. His films were known for blending humour, family emotions and social themes, while his screenplays stood out for their natural dialogues and unexpected twists.
Apart from directing, Bhagyaraj built a successful acting career and was widely appreciated for his performances on screen. He also wrote stories, screenplays and dialogues for several films during his decades-long career.
He received several honours, including Filmfare Awards and Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, and earned recognition as one of Tamil cinema's finest screenplay and dialogue writers.
Bhagyaraj remained a respected figure in Tamil cinema for decades, admired for his unique storytelling style, family-oriented narratives and strong characterisations. His contribution as a writer, director and actor continues to influence generations of filmmakers.