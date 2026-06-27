Veteran filmmaker K Bhagyaraj passes away at 73 in Chennai

According to maalaimalar reports, Bhagyaraj was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after suffering a cardiac arrest. Despite treatment, he passed away on Saturday morning.

Bhagyaraj was last seen in public a few days ago at the wedding of filmmaker Sundar C and actor Khushbu's daughter Avantika Sundar in Goa. Sources said his funeral will take place at Besant Nagar in Chennai at 1.30 pm on Sunday.