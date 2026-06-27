Small plane crashed into Beijing high-rise, killing pilot and injuring 13

The authorities of the Chaoyang district, a vibrant business area, said a two-seat light sport aircraft collided with a high-rise building near the East Third Ring Road at 5:55 pm on Friday and caused the casualties.

The short statement on WeChat did not identify the building or the pilot, who the authorities said was the only person on the craft.

The global flight-tracking service provider Flightradar24 on Friday said the plane crashed into the CITIC Tower, also known as China Zun, which rises more than 1,700 feet (528 metres), just east of a major ring road in a cluster of skyscrapers.