MDMK walks out of DMK-led alliance, cites compromise on secular ideology

It has joined CPM, CPI and IUML which had quit the DMK led alliance. Even though VCK had joined the TVK led cabinet like IUML, it has not officially announced its exit from the DMK alliance.

The decision was taken at the party's 32nd general council meeting in Chennai, where a resolution said the MDMK could no longer remain in the alliance in the wake of political developments following the 2026 Assembly election.

Addressing the meeting, MDMK general secretary Vaiko said the party had joined the DMK-led alliance in 2017 on ideological grounds to prevent communal forces from gaining a foothold in Tamil Nadu and to safeguard the core principles of the Dravidian movement.

The resolution said the MDMK had endured attempts to dilute its independent identity and 32-year legacy of public struggles during the Assembly election, but chose to remain committed to the alliance and contest the polls.