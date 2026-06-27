MDMK walks out of DMK-led alliance, cites compromise on secular ideology

CHENNAI: The MDMK on Saturday snapped its nine-year association with the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), accusing it of compromising its avowed secular ideology by attempting to install the AIADMK, which had aligned with Hindutva and communal forces, in power after the Assembly elections.
It has joined CPM, CPI and IUML which had quit the DMK led alliance. Even though VCK had joined the TVK led cabinet like IUML, it has not officially announced its exit from the DMK alliance.
The decision was taken at the party's 32nd general council meeting in Chennai, where a resolution said the MDMK could no longer remain in the alliance in the wake of political developments following the 2026 Assembly election.
Addressing the meeting, MDMK general secretary Vaiko said the party had joined the DMK-led alliance in 2017 on ideological grounds to prevent communal forces from gaining a foothold in Tamil Nadu and to safeguard the core principles of the Dravidian movement.
The resolution said the MDMK had endured attempts to dilute its independent identity and 32-year legacy of public struggles during the Assembly election, but chose to remain committed to the alliance and contest the polls.
However, it alleged that political negotiations after the election were contrary to the people's mandate. The party claimed efforts were made to facilitate the AIADMK, which had won only 47 seats and had aligned with Hindutva forces, to form the government. Such developments, it said, rendered the alliance's claims of being secular and ideologically driven meaningless.
Stating that party functionaries and cadre overwhelmingly favoured severing ties with the DMK, the general council resolved to withdraw from the alliance with immediate effect. It said the party would take an appropriate decision on electoral alliances whenever the next election is announced.
After the declaration of the assembly election results on May 4, MDMK chief Vaiko who called on DMK president MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam on May 5 made it clear that parties aligned with the DMK would not extend support to Vijay. “There is no intention among alliance partners to move towards TVK,” he said, effectively ruling out any post-poll realignment.
However, Vaiko’s tone started changing after TVK president and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay called MDMK chief at his residence on May 11, a day after the swearing in. Vaiko told reporters that Vijay was the first chief minister to visit his residence. “Even Stalin visited only when he was the Leader of the Opposition,” he noted.
After the meeting, both Vaiko and his son and Trichy MP Durai made their displeasure over the party forced to contest in the DMK’s rising sun symbol. "We had to compromise on our self-respect and dignity to remain in the alliance for nine years," he said at the Virudhunagar meeting, expressing deep frustration and anguish over his experience with the DMK's Secular Progressive Alliance.
In another resolution, the MDMK thanked voters and alliance workers for ensuring the victory of its candidates TM Rajendran from Kadayanallur and R Senthil Selvan from Sirkazhi in the Assembly election.
The party also congratulated the Joseph Vijay-led government, saying the people had voted decisively for political change in Tamil Nadu. It urged the new government to uphold secularism, social justice, equality, State rights and the interests of Tamil language, Tamil Nadu and Tamils without compromise.