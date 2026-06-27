Flood toll rises to two in Arunachal; IMD warns of more heavy rain

ITANAGAR: The toll in the heavy rain-triggered flash floods in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district rose to two on Saturday after the body of another woman was retrieved from under the debris in the NEEPCO Colony, an official said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across several parts of the state from Sunday.
The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Ballari Marak alias Olyn Synkly of Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, Keyi Panyor District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Beru Dulam said.
Marak was among five persons who went missing after a flash flood, triggered by a cloudburst and incessant rainfall, struck the district on Wednesday morning.
With the latest recovery, two people have been confirmed dead, while three others remain missing. The body of a 35-year-old woman was found on Wednesday.
Search operations entered the fourth day on Saturday, with rescue teams launching raft operations from the dam side of the Panyor Lower Hydroelectric Project to trace the missing persons swept away from the NEEPCO Colony.
State Disaster Management Secretary Dani Sulu said the operation is being carried out jointly by personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), district police and local volunteers.
To strengthen the operation, an Indian Air Force helicopter and a state Civil Aviation helicopter have been deployed to airlift additional SDRF personnel and rescue equipment to the affected area.
The flash flood devastated the NEEPCO Colony at Poosa, damaging houses, disrupting road connectivity and triggering landslides at several locations.
According to preliminary estimates, around 30 houses were completely damaged or washed away at the NEEPCO Colony, while another 10 houses were destroyed and 14 partially damaged in the Possa and Pitapool areas. A total of 128 households has been affected in the district. A relief camp has been set up on the NEEPCO campus, where 60 displaced people are currently taking shelter.
Meanwhile, restoration of road connectivity is progressing in Keyi Panyor and Papum Pare districts. The Potin-Kimin road has been reopened for light vehicles, while the Hoj-Sagalee stretch has also been restored, officials said.
The Yachuli-Pistana-Ambam-Selsango-Parang-Sagalee-Hoj-Itanagar route has likewise been opened for light vehicular traffic.
The IMD has, meanwhile, forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in several districts from Sunday.
A 'red' warning (take action) has been issued for parts of Lower Siang, West Siang and East Siang districts on Sunday, while 'orange' alert (be prepared) has been sounded for several adjoining districts.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to continue over parts of central and eastern Arunachal on Monday, with 'orange' warning in place for Lower Dibang Valley and adjoining areas.
Although rainfall intensity is likely to decrease from Tuesday, isolated heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to persist across several districts before conditions improve further on Wednesday and Thursday.
The weather office has advised people living in vulnerable areas to remain alert for landslides, flash floods and waterlogging during the forecast period.