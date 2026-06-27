Flood toll rises to two in Arunachal; IMD warns of more heavy rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across several parts of the state from Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Ballari Marak alias Olyn Synkly of Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, Keyi Panyor District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Beru Dulam said.

Marak was among five persons who went missing after a flash flood, triggered by a cloudburst and incessant rainfall, struck the district on Wednesday morning.