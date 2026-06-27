CM Vijay announces state honours for late director K Bhagyaraj

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday (June 27) expressed deep condolences over the demise of veteran filmmaker and actor K Bhagyaraj, who passed away earlier in the day following a heart attack. He was 73.
In a statement posted on X, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said he was deeply shocked and saddened by the passing of K Bhagyaraj, describing him as a multi-talented personality who made a lasting contribution to Tamil cinema as a director, actor, screenwriter, dialogue writer and music composer. Vijay said Bhagyaraj earned a permanent place in the hearts of Tamil audiences through his distinctive storytelling, natural humour and films centred on rural life and family relationships. "He secured an indelible place in the hearts of the Tamil people through films that reflected unique storytelling, humorous acting, rural life and the deep emotions of family relationships. His contribution to Tamil cinema is immense," the Chief Minister said.
The Chief Minister noted that Bhagyaraj's films combined entertainment with humanity and social values, and said his creations would continue to remain cherished memories for generations of viewers. Calling his death an irreparable loss to Tamil cinema, Vijay conveyed his condolences to Bhagyaraj's family members, friends, colleagues and fans. "I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to his grieving family, relatives, friends, members of the film fraternity and his admirers. I pray for his soul to rest in peace," he said.
Vijay also announced that state honours would be accorded to Bhagyaraj during his final journey in recognition of his immense contribution to the Tamil film industry.
K Bhagyaraj, who passed away at the age of 73, was one of Tamil cinema's most successful writer-directors. He began his career as an assistant director under Bharathiraja before making his directorial debut with Suvarillatha Chithirangal in 1979. Over the years, he became known for his witty dialogues, engaging screenplays and family-oriented entertainers. Apart from directing films, Bhagyaraj also built a successful career as an actor, writer and producer, earning several Filmfare Awards and Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the Tamil film industry, with political leaders, actors and filmmakers paying tribute to the veteran artist.