CM Vijay announces state honours for late director K Bhagyaraj

A filmmaker who shaped Tamil cinema

K Bhagyaraj, who passed away at the age of 73, was one of Tamil cinema's most successful writer-directors. He began his career as an assistant director under Bharathiraja before making his directorial debut with Suvarillatha Chithirangal in 1979. Over the years, he became known for his witty dialogues, engaging screenplays and family-oriented entertainers. Apart from directing films, Bhagyaraj also built a successful career as an actor, writer and producer, earning several Filmfare Awards and Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the Tamil film industry, with political leaders, actors and filmmakers paying tribute to the veteran artist.